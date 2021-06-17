Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Hits Market Cap of $6.23 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $333,050.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

