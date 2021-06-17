NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 701.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.67. 43,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

