NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of NIKE worth $648,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. 336,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.