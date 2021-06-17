NIKE (NKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIKE stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $206.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

