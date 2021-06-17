Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.14

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NINOY. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

