Nimiq (NIM) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $51.53 million and approximately $837,437.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.90 or 0.06185909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.71 or 0.01564232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00437763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00144491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00706766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00430851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00367830 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,569,150,377 coins and its circulating supply is 7,907,650,377 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.