Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NINE stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

