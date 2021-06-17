Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

