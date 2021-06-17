Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
