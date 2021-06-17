NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 298.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $661,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 981,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 287,219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

