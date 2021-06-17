Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

