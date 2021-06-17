Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 2,422,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.4 days.

Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$4.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNFSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

