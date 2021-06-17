Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 72.8% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $660,304.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00012246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00181138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00902135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.67 or 0.99575444 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

