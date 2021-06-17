Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Nordson by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

