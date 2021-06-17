Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.