Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $43,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

