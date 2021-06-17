Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,120,766 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $855,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of -407.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

