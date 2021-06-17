Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Chubb worth $763,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

NYSE CB opened at $167.50 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

