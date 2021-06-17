Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Square worth $573,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $225.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.70 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 317.06, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

