Northern Trust Corp Has $578.78 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,716 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $578,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

