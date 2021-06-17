Northern Trust Corp Has $610.02 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Humana worth $610,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM stock opened at $428.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.83. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.28.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.