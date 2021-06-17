Northern Trust Corp Has $786.85 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $786,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.