Northern Trust Corp Has $856.65 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,232 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $856,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

NYSE APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

