Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $705,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $269.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.43 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

