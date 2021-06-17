Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.80% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $585,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $493.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $311.27 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

