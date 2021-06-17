Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $869,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

