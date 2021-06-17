Northern Trust Corp Sells 150,787 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Autodesk worth $771,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $273.71 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.