Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,820 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $567,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

