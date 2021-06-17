Northern Trust Corp Sells 254,612 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Dominion Energy worth $687,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

