Northern Trust Corp Sells 326,532 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Emerson Electric worth $763,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

