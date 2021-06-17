Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,254 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $639,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $187.49 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

