Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,421 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of The Progressive worth $629,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

