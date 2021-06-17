Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 191,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. Northern Vertex Mining has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.57.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

