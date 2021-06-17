Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.96. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 15,745 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

