NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 646,276 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.