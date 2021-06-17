Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 303,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

