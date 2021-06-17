nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00181138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00902135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.67 or 0.99575444 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.