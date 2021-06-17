Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 58,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

