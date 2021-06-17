Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.39.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

