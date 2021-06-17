Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $567,529.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

