NULS Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $49.27 million and $26.43 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

