Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
