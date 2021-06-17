NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

NVA traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.17. 2,568,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,538. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.19. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

