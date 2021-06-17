NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $854.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $854.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.09.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.19 on Thursday, hitting $730.60. 154,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $721.58.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

