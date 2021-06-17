NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $740.00 to $854.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $726.63 and last traded at $726.07, with a volume of 91368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.41.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.09.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after buying an additional 233,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $622.65.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

