NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $740.00 to $854.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $726.63 and last traded at $726.07, with a volume of 91368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.41.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.09.
In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $622.65.
NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.
About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
