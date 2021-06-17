Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 312,050 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,512,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 54.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

