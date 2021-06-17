Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,683 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,774. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

