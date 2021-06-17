Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,240 shares of company stock valued at $86,710,487. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.23. 58,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

