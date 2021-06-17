Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 6,188 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,568 shares of company stock worth $9,440,649. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

