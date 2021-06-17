Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Illumina by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,626. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 105.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

