Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

